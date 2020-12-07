DC’s Naomi Finds a New Home at The CW, Thanks to Ava DuVernay

Photo : Courtesy of ARRAY/DC Comics

Fans of the 2019 DC comic Naomi will soon get the chance to see their favorite character come alive in a brand new way onscreen. Deadline announced that The CW will develop an adaptation of the series with Queen Sugar and Selma’s Ava DuVernay and former Arrow writer Jill Blankenship both set to write and executive produce.



Per a press release sent to The Root, the drama series will follow “a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.” The original comic, which made its debut in 2019, was written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker with illustrations by Jamal Campbell. In it, Naomi had energy-based powers as well the ability to fly, blast and strike using her super-powered energy, and lift with superhuman strength and endurance.

DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks is also set to produce along with Warner Bros. Television. This marks the latest DC addition to DuVernay’s slate as she’s currently developing another comic book adaptation, DMZ for HBO Max. In addition to all of that, she also has the upcoming Netflix limited series, Colin in Black & White, the film adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s New York Times bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, as well as season five of Queen Sugar on OWN, which is currently filming in Louisiana. As for The CW, this news comes as the network prepares to say goodbye to its popular Black Lightning series which will return for its fourth and final season February 8, 2021. There are, however, plans for a spinoff focusing on Jordan Calloway’s Painkiller character, with the backdoor pilot set to premiere as episode seven in the series.