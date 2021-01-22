Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Photo : Alex Edelman / AFP ( Getty Images )

Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19, The Root has learned.



A rep for Chapelle confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night, saying the Chappelle Show comic was now quarantining himself but hasn’t shown any symptoms of the virus. Chappelle had been performing in Austin, Texas this week, with shows starting on Wednesday and expected to end on Sunday. However, due to his positive diagnosis, the remainder of the shows have been canceled.

“Dave Chappelle is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX have been canceled and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds,” Chappelle’s rep told THR in a statement.

“Chappelle has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic.”

Advertisement

Joe Rogan, who was set to perform with Chappelle in two of the remaining shows (Editor’s note: Erm, WTF? In a panna cotta?) issued an apology on Instagram and shedded further light into how the controversial comedian may have contracted the virus.

“Sorry my friends, the Friday and Saturday shows at @stubbsaustin have been cancelled,” Rogan wrote. “We’ll reschedule them as soon as we can. Much love to you all. Edit: because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner @grimes.”

On Wednesday, Chappelle was shown to be with Rogan in an Instagram post, along with comedians Ron White, Donnell Rawlings, Michelle Wolf, Mohammed “Mo” Amer, Matthieu Bitton, Elon Musk and his partner Grimes.