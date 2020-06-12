Dave Chappelle Discusses Police Brutality, Candace Owens and More in Netflix Special 8:46

Netflix released a new Dave Chappelle comedy special titled ‘8:46,’ named in response to the death of George Floyd. Screenshot : Netflix ( YouTube )

Dave Chappelle discusses the national protests stemming from George Floyd’s death and a slew of other topics in a new Netflix comedy special titled 8:46, which was uploaded to YouTube for free on Thursday evening. The special was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and the attendees adhered to social distancing guidelines, wearing facemasks throughout the set. He has performed similar gigs around Dayton, Ohio since then.



The comedian says that he truly doesn’t have words to describe how he feels about George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police this past Memorial Day. But he does not mince words about the cops involved in his death; the special’s title references the amount of time it took Derek Michael Chauvin to kill Floyd. Chappelle also reveals it’s the time he was born.

“For some reason that I still don’t understand, all these fucking police had their hands in their pockets,” he says. “Who are you talking to? What are you signifying? That you can kneel on a man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn’t get the wrath of God?...That’s what is happening right now. It’s not for a single cop, it’s for all of it.”

Chappelle also shouts out young people who are protesting, leading the charge, and doing “amazing work.” (“Kids are excellent drivers, I am comfortable in the backseat of the car, so carry on, young ones.”) And in typical Chappelle fashion, he eviscerates a few people, places and things—such as institutions “that lie to us,” as well as conservative media personalities Candace Owens (who he calls “the most articulate idiot”) and Laura Ingraham (who he says is “a regular-ass white bitch with a platform”).

“[The black community] didn’t choose [Floyd] [as a hero], you did,” he says in reference to Owens pulling up George Floyd’s criminal record for a video. “[The cops] killed him, and that wasn’t right, so he’s the guy...We’re not desperate for heroes in the black community. Any nigga who survives this nightmare is my Goddamned hero.”

Elsewhere in the set, he discusses how Kobe Bryant’s death affected him, his connection to the Chris Dorner shooting spree of 2013, and more. Watch the special below.