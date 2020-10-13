Darius McCrary and Kellie Shanygne Williams Will Portray a Married Couple in a Christmas Movie—Is This Awkward?

Darius McCrary, left, on November 26, 2019, in New York City.; Kellie Shanygne Williams on June 8, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Photo : Cindy Ord/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Rick Kern/Getty Images for Hulu ( Getty Images )

If you look at the totality of an actor’s career, there will always be a standout role everyone remembers that actor for, no matter what other roles they portray. For Darius McCrary and Kellie Shanygne Williams, those roles are Eddie and Laura Winslow from the beloved ‘90s sitcom Family Matters.

Advertisement

According to Entertainment Weekly, McCrary and Williams are now starring in a romantic comedy film called Christmas in Carolina, where they will portray a married couple. Of course, since the two actors portrayed siblings in their best-known roles, a *record scratch* likely went off in many of your heads after reading that.



EW provides the scoop on the upcoming holiday flick:



The film, Christmas in Carolina, is a holiday rom-com that follows Elle (Atlanta’s Joslyn Y. Hall), a career-driven investment banker who has given up on love (and Christmas) until she meets Wesley (David L. Rowell), a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm. On a whim, Wesley invites Elle home for Christmas in South Carolina with his parents (Williams and McCrary). With some trepidation, Elle accepts and is given a much bigger gift than she could have imagined.

Advertisement

OK, so Family Matters ended a while ago—23 years ago, to be exact, as the series finale was in 1997—and memorably, the hook in the Family Matters theme song is “days go by.” Many days and years have gone by since McCrary and Williams starred as brother and sister, and I am fully aware that actors typically hate being linked to their childhood roles indefinitely and try to stray away from them as much as possible. But you have to admit this pairing forces you to think of it. How can you not—even for a second?

One Twitter user, @BinMasterTiggz even pointed out that the two actually portrayed love interests before on the 2000s TV show, Eve. I completely missed that—though I missed the show entirely and never got to watch it, save for a random clip or a few scenes while it played in the background. But, I digress!



Advertisement

Christmas in Carolina, written by Stacie Davis, premieres On Demand and Digital on Nov. 1. You can check out the trailer for the film below: