DaBaby Arrested, Held Without Bond in Miami on Battery Charges

Photo : Photo by Brad Barket ( Getty Images for 105.1 )

DaBaby will remain in a Miami jail until he can be extradited to Texas, a judge ruled on Friday. The 28-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested and charged with battery on Thursday night in connection with an alleged robbery that happened in Miami earlier that day. DaBaby was subsequently denied bond due to another outstanding warrant in Dallas, Texas.

According to TMZ, DaBaby—born Jonathan Kirk—was in town for a New Year’s Eve concert at a Miami nightclub. He was initially questioned by detectives about his involvement in an alleged robbery Thursday afternoon, part of which was filmed. Video of the incident appears to show members of Kirk’s crew after the confrontation with the victim, who is laying on his back in the middle of the road. As an SUV begins to drive off, someone leaps out of the vehicle and forcefully shoves the man to the ground again. Loose bills appear scattered around the road.

Advertisement

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim is a concert promoter who Kirk says shorted him $10,000 for a performance. The victim told police he was robbed of $80, a credit card, and an iPhone7. During the confrontation, he was also allegedly doused with apple juice.

But Kirk’s legal problems were further compounded on Friday by his alleged involvement in another recent incident, this time at the Dallas- Fort Worth A irport, where he is accused of assaulting an airport employee.

Advertisement

The two incidents come as DaBaby’s star has been rising. He was recently nominated for two Grammys for his hit single, “Suge,” and landed a coveted spot on this year’s Coachella lineup. But amid the professional laurels, Kirk has had his fair share of legal woes, including an arrest last week in Charlotte, N.C., where he was cited for marijuana possession. But the most serious mark on Kirk’s record—which could very well impact his current cases—involves a 2018 fight at a North Carolina Walmart that left one man, 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig, fatally shot.

According to Kirk, Craig pulled a gun on him, his two young children and their mother while they were shopping at the store. As the Charlotte Observer reports, Kirk was convicted in June 2019 of carrying a concealed weapon (a misdemeanor) and sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation.