Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Confirm Relationship on Instagram with $200,000 Bentley Birthday Gift Video

The cat’s out the bag. And Da Brat is out the closet – apparently.

Page Six reports that the hip hop veteran – known for her collaborations with Jermaine Dupri, Missy “Misdemeanor Elliott,” Lil’ Kim, Tyrese and Mariah Carey – has opened up about her relationship with luxury gift-giving girlfriend Jesseca Dupart.

“I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” the two-time Grammy-nominated “Funkdafied” rapper wrote alongside video post on Instagram Thursday. “I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

The Chicago-area native, born Shawntae Harris, cried in the clip, becoming emotional about the white Bentley ahead Dupart gifted her as an early 46th birthday gift.

Dupart, who is reportedly 38, also posted about the pricey present, calling Da Brat “My better half , my forever , my twin flame 💖💖💖 @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🍰.”

The vehicle is valued at $200,000. According to another Dupart post, they have a matching pair; “Hers n Hers.”



On Thursday, she posted a cuddly photo of the happy couple, seemingly confirming the news with the caption “Yep.”

Forbes reported that in 2013, the New Orleans-born hairstylist’s investments expanded into Kaleidoscope Hair Products, real estate management, public speaking, mentoring and philanthropy.

She has a reported net worth of $5 million. According to Essence, the brand, boasts celebrity endorsements from Trina, Angela Yee and Monica.



Residing in Atlanta (where Da Brat has called home for years), the mother of three was previously romantically linked to Instagram model/traveling trainer Denzel Cox, which she heavily promoted on the social media platform to her 1.1 million followers.

Last year, Dupart (aka DaRealBBJudy) was embroiled in a messy Instagram Live feud with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta rabble-rouser Shekinah Anderson about a social media fan’s “makeover.” New Orleans cosmetics entrepreneur Reynell “Supa Cent” Steward was also involved in the bitchcraft brouhah.

.



Da Brat, who in 1994 became the first solo female rapper to achieve platinum sales status of an album, is the sister of actress LisaRaye McCoy and was signed to Dupri’s So So Def Records label, which was distributed via Columbia Records.

Known for her rapid-fire flow, the lyricist has also collaborated with Kriss Kross, The Notorious B.I.G, Krayzie Bone, Kandi Burruss, Twista, Total, Destiny’s Child and Brandy among others.

In 2008, she was sentenced to three years of prison for aggravated assault of Atlanta nightclub waitress.



Currently, Da Brat is currently the co-host of the nationally syndicated gossip show Dish Nation and appears on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

