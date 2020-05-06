D-Nice to Spin at Virtual Prom Night Held by Houseparty App

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Throughout the quarantine, DJ D-Nice has been providing necessary, feel-good energy through his spirited deejay sets, which combine the best of both old-school and new-school hits. Now, the Los Angeles-based musician is teaming up with the video chatting app Houseparty to make the high school senior class of 2020 feel a bit better about missing what could have been a great night.



On Thursday, May 7, D-Nice will be spinning at the Houseparty Prom, which takes place from 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Instagram influencer Zack Bia will be the host.

Houseparty’s Instagram encourages seniors to download the app in order to share photos and videos of their special night. Of course, they also expect them to dance and have some fun, and to share their experience by using the hashtag #HousepartyProm.

D-Nice has been the purveyor of joy we’ve so desperately needed during this time. His sensational Instagram Live set Club Quarantine has seen the likes of figures such as Halle Berry and Diddy paying virtual visits. He’s hoping to take Club Quarantine on the road when the COVID-19 dust begins to dissipate.

Graduating seniors are also getting some pretty stellar virtual commencement exercises. It was announced that Barack and Michelle Obama, among many other big names, will be speaking at YouTube’s “Dear Class Of 2020” event on June 6. While this isn’t necessarily the way seniors may have envisioned their milestones moments, we’re glad brands are going above and beyond to make sure they feel appreciated and supported given the circumstances.