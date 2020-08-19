Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Raping a Woman in 2013

Cuba Gooding Jr. attends The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences 2018 New Members Party on October 1, 2018, in New York City. Photo : Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences ( Getty Images )

Another woman has come forward with accusations against Cuba Gooding Jr.

An unidentified woman has filed a civil lawsuit against the actor, alleging that he raped her twice in 2013. She is suing Gooding for a “crime of violence” under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.



Variety details the allegations (Trigger Warning: The following passage contains very graphic details of an alleged rape):

The unidentified woman said the incident occurred in Gooding’s New York City hotel room after meeting the actor at a Greenwich Village lounge. He invited her and the accuser’s friend for drinks at The Mercer Hotel in SoHo, where he was staying, and asked her up to his room, when the two arrived there together, so he could change his clothes. According to the suit, the woman insisted on leaving the room to meet her friend downstairs once he began to undress in front of her. Gooding allegedly blocked the door, pushed her onto the bed and touched her inappropriately without consent. “Plaintiff was wearing a halter top dress that evening,” the suit reads. “Defendant finished taking off his clothes (he was now completely naked) and forcibly and without consent put one hand in her halter top to touch Plaintiff’s breasts and one hand up her dress.” The suit claims he then allegedly raped the woman vaginally and anally, despite repeated pleas for him to stop.

According to the New York Times, longtime women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred is on the legal team representing the complainant .

“We never received the complaint, but the allegations are completely false and perjurious,” Gooding’s attorney Mark Jay Heller said in a statement. “The contentions that he acted inappropriately in the complaint are completely inappropriate and untruthful.”

Back in October 2019, Gooding turned himself into NYPD and pleaded not guilty to sexual misconduct charges involving three women. In December 2019, seven more women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations, which means 22 women in total had accused Gooding of sexual misconduct by that time. Last week during a court hearing, Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long said that the tally had risen to 30. Gooding’s trial regarding the sexual misconduct allegations was set to begin in April but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The woman involved in this most recent civil lawsuit wants to move forward with a jury trial and is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

