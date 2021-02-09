Critics Choice Awards 2021 Nominations Announced; Taye Diggs to Host

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020), The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020), Da 5 Bloods (2020), The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021), I May Destroy You (2020) Photo : Netflix , Hulu , HBO

It’s time for the critics to have their say during awards season! The film nominations for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday following the series nomination announcement back in January, which means we now have our complete list of nominees ready to celebrate.

Da 5 Bloods is among the leading Black-ass film nominations this year: Best Picture, Best Actor (Delroy Lindo), Best Supporting Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Acting Ensemble and Best Director (Spike Lee).



We may see a trend of instances wherein the late Chadwick Boseman receives dual nominations in both the leading and supporting acting categories as he also got a Best Actor nod for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman also posthumously broke an awards record this year, by receiving four SAG Awards nominations in a single year. As for Ma Rainey, the Netflix film also scored nominations in the Best Picture, Best Actress (Viola Davis), Best Acting Ensemble and Best Adapted Screenplay (Ruben Santiago-Hudson) categories.



Malcolm & Marie managed to squeeze in one nomination and it’s all thanks to Zendaya’s performance in the Netflix film. The Emmy-winning actress is nominated in the Best Actress category.



Regina King is having a royal awards season once again, this time as a director. One Night in Miami has six total nominations, all honoring Black cast and crew members: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom, Jr.), Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director (Regina King)



Best Adapted Screenplay (Kemp Powers) and Best Song (“Speak Now,” performed by Leslie Odom, Jr.; written by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth).

Radha Blank’s The Forty-Year-Old Version is still getting its acclaim, scoring a nomination in the Best Comedy category.



Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday racked up three nominations, including Best Actress (Andra Day), Best Hair and Makeup and Best Song (“Tigress & Tweed,” performed by Andra Day; written by Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq).



In the TV space, Lovecraft Country was among the leading nominees, racking in five nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Jonathan Majors), Best Actress in a Drama Series (Jurnee Smollett), Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Michael K. Williams) and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Wunmi Mosaku).



Despite being completely snubbed by the Golden Globes, I May Destroy You is a contender for the critics with nominations in the Best Limited Series and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Michaela Coel) categories.



Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series also got some love, scoring noms in the Best Limited Series and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (John Boyega) categories.



Issa Rae nabbed a Best Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for Insecure, which will be wrapping up for good with its upcoming fifth season.



Is it even a TV awards season if Sterling K. Brown doesn’t have a nomination? Well, you can put your mind at ease because the actor did get a Best Actor in a Drama Series nomination for his work in This Is Us.



“What a year it has been for film! We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize the tireless work of so many who overcame unprecedented obstacles to deliver these beautiful, challenging, nuanced pieces of art to our screens,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement via a press release sent to The Root. “The stories told by this year’s nominees will continue to resonate and we congratulate each and every one of them for their extraordinary accomplishments.”

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs will take place live on Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, airing on The CW. For the complete list of film and series nominations, head to the official Critics Choice website here and here.

