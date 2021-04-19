Country Artists Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen Make History at 2021 ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee; Kane Brown attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada; Jimmie Allen at the 54th Academy Of Country Music Award on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo : Jason Kempin for ACM/Ethan Miller/Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

Sunday night hosted the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.



Broadcast live on CBS, the ceremony spanned three iconic venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the legendary Bluebird Cafe. Per usual, you know we like to highlight the Blackity-black excellence of it all—so without further ado, let’s get to it!

12-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton served as hosts for the evening; as previously reported by The Root, Guyton made history as the first Black woman to ever host the show. Additionally, Guyton also later gave a soulful performance of her hit, “Hold On.”

“Cool Again” singer Kane Brown performed “Famous Friends” accompanied by fellow country music artist Chris Young. Brown went on to win his first-ever ACM Award for Video of the Year, making history as the first Black solo artist to ever receive that award.



“I was just grateful to be nominated let alone win my FIRST ACM AWARD,” Brown captioned an Instagram post. “Thanks @acmawards for nominating the video, the awesome writers who helped me with the song and of course the fans who listened. We got us one!!”

Gospel artist Cece Winans joined Carrie Underwood for a soulful duet performance of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”

Jimmie Allen also performed “Freedom Was a Highway” in a surprise duet with Brad Paisley. Allen had previously been told Paisley would be unable to join but that news turned out to be a front just to surprise him. If that alone wasn’t enough, Allen took home the award for New Male Artist of the Year—marking his first ACM Award win and making him the first Black artist to win within the category.

To view the full list of winners, head on over to www.acmcountry.com/noms.