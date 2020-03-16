Coronaaa?! Soulja Boy's Soap Business Is Booming Due To Coronavirus

Soulja Boy attends Spotify “Best New Artist 2019" event on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images for Spotify )

Soulja Boy (born DeAndre Way) has always been ahead of the game.

He has boasted that he “created the internet” and he was definitely one of the first to use YouTube as the primary marketing tool it has become, uploading his first video just a mere three months after the juggernaut platform’s official launch in December 2005. Furthermore, he truly capitalized on the impact of a “viral video” (a term that wasn’t even invented yet) by uploading an instructional dance music video called “Crank Dat” in 2007, the song of which would become his single, “Crank That (Soulja Boy).”



In today’s world, the rapper’s penchant for trend-setting is no different. I mean, he did give us the song, “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” back in 2008. It’s certainly relevant now, in the age of social distancing. Speaking of which, his business acumen has benefitted him in the time of a global crisis.



According to TMZ, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the current version of the coronavirus, Soulja Boy’s business The Soap Shop, is experiencing a significant increase in sales. The company typically averaged selling 100 bottles a month and has since spiked to selling over 3,000 products in the last two months. That’s a record for the company!



TMZ further reports:



We’re told Soulja went in on a franchise location in Mississippi last year with his manager, CEO Miami Mike. Our sources say Soulja’s trying to diversify and heard it was a good investment opportunity. What he didn’t know is how well-timed it was.

Recently returning to The Breakfast Club after his previous socially viral appearance, the 29-year-old rapper spoke about life after becoming a popular meme, his stint in jail for probation violation, potential new music and his business ventures.



“Once you get into the music industry, you branch out, you know what I’m saying?” he told hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee. “Do different stuff, like, try different things, try different business ventures.”

Soulja Boy Talks Why He Took A Break + Life After Last Iconic Breakfast Club Interview / Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM (YouTube)

“I got dish detergent. Everybody needs soap,” Soulja noted. Word.



And remember kids, wash your damn hands. We’re about that entertainment beat life here at The Grapevine, so if you need a soundtrack to accompany your hygiene, Wash Your Lyrics has a whole plethora of songs to choose from so that you can time your hand-washing properly.

