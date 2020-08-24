Computer Curtain Call: Yes, the 2020 Tony Awards Are Going Virtual

Tina, The Tina Turner Musical Screenshot : YouTube

Broadway went dark (i.e. shut down) this spring due to coronavirus concerns, but that doesn’t mean the biggest show in theater won’t still go on!

Per a press release sent to The Root, the 74th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast digitally this fall.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee will also be making final eligibility determinations in the next coming days. Nominations were originally set to come out in April (with the ceremony initially scheduled in June), but given this year’s unprecedented short Broadway run...we have to do things a little differently this year.



Earlier this year, the committee confirmed the eligibility of 10 Broadway productions, which included The Great Society, Slave Play, Linda Vista, The Rose Tattoo, The Lighting Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical, The Sound Inside, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Inheritance, A Christmas Carol and Jagged Little Pill.



Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play) and Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) will be considered eligible under the Leading Actress category.



“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing said in a statement. “We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what – and it will.”

The exact date and platform of the virtual ceremony will be announced soon. Next up? Nominees! We’ll be awaiting stage left for the results…



