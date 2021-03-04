Coming 2 America: Now Y'all Know We Had to Take Black Ass Game on the Road to Zamunda!

If you’ve been following The Root, you’re probably familiar with our popular Black Ass Game, which we’ve hosted here for forever and a day. Speaking of forever and a day, it’s been 33 years since the debut of Coming to America and now, in this year of our Lord, 2021...we’re getting an aptly titled sequel, Coming 2 America.

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming (and long-awaited) sequel via the official press release sent to The Root:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America the most anticipated comedy film of the year.

I sat down with Tracy (Uncle Reem), Jermaine (Lavelle), Nomzamo (Mirembe), Rotimi (Idi) and Teyana (Bopoto) to play a round of Black Ass Game because...duh! Of course, the cast of the Blackest movie franchise ever has to have a little fun with the Blackest game ever.

We asked the Zamunda crew (and Zamunda foes!) to pick their favorite dance at the function (Cupid Shuffle vs. Electric Slide), favorite songs (choosing from catalogues by En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Gladys Knight) and whether they’d rather hang in Zamunda or Wakanda.

Plus, we found out if Tracy has hot sauce in his bag, swag. Tune into the video above to reveal everyone’s answers!

Coming 2 America drops on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.