Comedic TV Writer Marc Wilmore, Brother of Larry Wilmore, Dies at 57

Screenshot : CNN

Marc Wilmore, the TV writer whose credits include In Living Color, The Simpsons, The PJs and F Is for Family, died last Saturday of COVID-19 and other health complications, his brother, TV writer and comedian, Larry Wilmore, announced Sunday on Twitter.



“My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years,” the former Nightly Show host wrote in a tweet. “My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother.”

Marc Wilmore was born May 4, 1963 in Fontana, Calif., where he ultimately became a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In the early 1990s, he joined the sketch comedy series In Living Color, working as a writer before eventually joining the cast in its final seasons. He was best known for his hilarious impersonations of cultural icons like Maya Angelou and James Earl Jones and his creative reimaginings of various stars from hit shows like All in the Family, 60 Minutes and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as if they were Black.

Advertisement

After In Living Color ended, Wilmore would go on to rack up more writing and producing credits from shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno and the animated series The PJs, which boasted voice talent from Eddie Murphy, Loretta Devine, Jenifer Lewis and Wilmore himself. Wilmore also wrote and produced episodes of The Simpsons, earning an primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program for his work. He would then go on to write and produce for the raunchy, animated comedy F Is for Family on Netflix.

Fellow In Living Color alum David Alan Grier expressed his condolences on Wilmore’s passing, saying: “Marc and Larry Wilmore worked together with me on In Living Color. Marc joined the cast in our final season. He was the funniest, sweetest guy, making up half of what we used [to] call the ‘Wilmore boys’. My heart goes out to Marc’s family and his brother Larry.”

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Wilmore.