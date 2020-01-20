Comeback Kings: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys For Life Sequel Breaks Box Office Record with $100 Million Opening

DON’ T SLEEP: Seventeen years after their last outing, Martin Lawrence and WIll Smith shattered box office records with latest Bad Boys sequel. Photo : Frederic J. Brown ( AFP via Getty Images )

One thing that I learned in this business is to never write people off.

Especially ones with real talent, skill and tena city.



And staying power.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith proved that with their latest movie offering, Bad Boys for Life, which shattered box office records during its opening weekend.

Advertisement

According to Variety, the Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah-directed action comedy beat expectations way above Sunday’s initial estimates to an astounding $73 million in North America.

The third film in the Bad Boys franchise now stands as the second-best start for the month of January, and Sony Pictures’ highest grossing R-rated debut to date.

At a reported cost $90 million, the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced spectacle clocked more than $37 million overseas and has crossed over the $100 million mark worldwide as of Monday afternoon.

Smith is listed as one of the lead producers of the film so you know what that means, right?

Advertisement

Kaching kaching.

While promoting the movie during a Town Hall hosted by Sway Calloway, Heather B and Tracy G ( of SiriusXM’s top- rated Shade 45 show Sway’s in the Morning) , the box office kingpin talked about his trepidation to do another sequel.

Advertisement

“The first two movies were so iconic…so what we did with that movie was so big, I just didn’t want to mess it up,” he said. “A lot of the times what you see when people do sequels, you see a cash grab. I was like ‘We’re not doing that to Bad Boys.’ And I felt like I had stumbled with a couple of my sequels in the past and I said ‘I am not messing with Bad Boys.’”

The forever Fresh Prince was specifically referring to the Men In Black franchise, which ended going down in the doldrums because as it is quite evident Hollywood is an emulative business and corporate forces love to bleed out a franchise.



Advertisement

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence pose for a photo with hosts Tracy G., Heather B and Sway Calloway during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of ‘Bad Boys For Life’ hosted by SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway at the SiriusXM Studio on January 9, 2020 in New York City. Photo : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images )

I am of the mindset that “ getting while the getting is good” is good, but I also understand the idea of bowing out gracefully.

Advertisement

But I digress.

Although Smith’s last few films (Gemini Man, Bright and Collateral Beauty) may have flew under the radar and not lived up to expectations, he’s still quite a viable entity.



Advertisement

Last year’s live action adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin (with him as a giant blue genie) raked in over $1 billion internationally.



So don’t sleep.



Following his first mind has paid off well for the third Bad Boys flick.

As far as the demographic breakdown is concerned, Deadline reported that those who showed up were 56% male, with 58% being under 25, and the largest demo being 25-34 year olds at 33%.

Advertisement

Granularly, 42% of the audience African American, 30% Caucasian, 18% Hispanic, and 10% Asian/Other.

Bad Boys for Life – about two seasoned Miami cops forced to reckon with the violence they’ve wreaked as their retirement approaches— was positively received with an A CinemaScore and a 75% “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

Word on the curb is that Sony is already developing a fourth installment of the movie with screenwriter Chris Bremner already attached.

Let’s just hope it’s not another 17 years before that happens.