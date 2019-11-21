Comcast Is 'on the Wrong Side of History': Here's What Diddy Had to Say About Byron Allen's Supreme Court Case

Hip hop mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs released a statement Thursday in support of Entertainment Studios Network (ESN) founder Byron Allen, who is currently squaring off against the cable TV provider Comcast in a Supreme Court case that could seriously impact the future of racial discrimination lawsuits.

Allen, head of ESN , filed a $20 billion lawsuit against Comcast in February 2015, alleging that the telecom giant refused to carry his cable channels in part because they’re black-owned. Allen, in his original complaint, alleged Comcast executives gaslit him and made racist statements during their negotiations. As Variety reports, Comcast rebuffed Allen’s claims, saying their decision to not run his seven lifestyle cable channels was strictly business-based: there was simply not enough audience demand for the ESN channels.

Combs’ network, REVOLT TV, was also named by Comcast as evidence of the telecommunications conglomerate’s diverse and inclusive business practices. In this statement, Combs pushes back against that claim, saying the level of support REVOLT received from Comcast wasn’t enough to build a successful black network.

He also underscored the historic importance of the suit. At the heart of Allen’s case is a Reconstruction-era statute barring discrimination on the basis of race, color and ethnicity when making and enforcing contracts. Allen is arguing that Comcast violated that law in considering race at all—even if there were other factors involved in the decision. Comcast counters that the law applies to decisions in which race was the sole factor.

“In its efforts to get the lawsuit filed by Byron Allen dismissed, Comcast has taken a legal approach that could weaken fundamental civil rights protections,” Combs wrote in a statement shared with The Root. “I have a problem with this.”

“To be clear, anything that makes it harder to fight against discrimination is wrong,” he added. “Comcast is choosing to be on the wrong side of history.”

You can read the entire statement below:

