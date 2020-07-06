Colin Kaepernick Scores Overall First-Look Deal With the Walt Disney Company

Colin Kaepernick attends Tyler Perry Studios’ grand opening gala on October 05, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo : Paul R. Giunta ( Getty Images )

Touchdown! Colin Kaepernick for the win.

On Monday morning, ESPN announced that Kaepernick has signed an overall first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company.



Advertisement

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement, via ESPN’s press release sent to The Root. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”



More info via the press release:



The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers. The first-look deal will extend across all Walt Disney Platforms including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated. Kaepernick will work closely with The Undefeated, which is expanding its portfolio across Disney, to develop stories from the perspective of Black and Brown communities.

Advertisement

You read that right: Kaepernick will have access to all branches of the Disney family tree. Imagine a Pixar-animated version of Kap—or Kap becoming a Disney prince. Hey, anything’s possible in the wonderful world of Disney!



Until then, there is one project already in development and it involves an exclusive docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s journey from his perspective that will feature “extensive new interviews” and “a vast never-before-seen archive that documents his last five years.” Jemele Hill, who has a previous relationship with ESPN and The Undefeated, will be a producer on the project. Libby Geist, Kevin Merida and Connor Schell will executive produce.



“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” Disney’s executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”



Kaepernick will be pretty busy in the entertainment sector as it was also recently announced he has an upcoming project with Ava DuVernay and Netflix called Black & White.

Advertisement

We look forward to seeing what else he develops with Disney!

