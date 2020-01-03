Coachella 2020: Megan Thee Stallion Is Taking Her Knee Talents to the Desert, Frank Ocean to Emerge From His Secret Hiding Place and More

(L-R): Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Astroworld Festival on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. ; Frank Ocean performs during the 2014 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 14, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee. Photo : Suzanne Cordeiro ( AFP via Getty Images ) , Jason Merritt ( Getty Images )

Another year, another chance to descend upon Indio, Calif., and get your desert life to the soundtrack of your favorite artists.

Per usual, Coachella will span two weekends. This year, the festival will take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19.



Megan Thee Stallion will be continuing her shine, taking the stage on the first night of each weekend (April 10 and 17). So, if you want to know what it’s like to envy her bionic knees while inhaling dry desert air, now’s your chance.



Unlike the poor unfortunate souls at Camp Flog Gnaw, Coachella patrons will get to see Frank Ocean because the ever-elusive artist has been confirmed as a headliner on the third day of each weekend (April 12 and 19). That’s right, Frank will emerge from his secret lair, get on stage, basically say “here, damn” then return to his frozen chamber until 2032.



Joining the lineup are artists such as DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Big Sean, City Girls, FKA twigs, Swae Lee, Daniel Caesar, Noname, Summer Walker and more.



So, here’s the thing—W eekend 1 is already sold out. Womp! However, the festival is introducing the ability for anyone to register for W eekend 2 pre-sale passes (which come with a payment plan because those shits are expensive, yo) for the first time.



Per the press release, instructions are as follows:



Register at coachella.com and receive a unique presale code for the presale which begins Monday, January 6 at 12pm PT. 50/50 payment plan will be available at check out. Pay 50% at the time of purchase and 50% one month later. This is a presale and does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.

To cop your passes, head to coachella.com.

