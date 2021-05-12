Ciara and Russell Wilson Land First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Hella fine husband and wife duo Ciara and Russell Wilson (Umm, hello! Do you see that header pic? My God) are continuing to expand their empire—only this time, they’re headed into the land of tv and films.



Deadline reports the pair have just struck a first-look deal with Amazon Studios and will produce scripted series and movies through their production company, Why Not You Productions. They currently have two projects already underway: Not Without Hope and Relentless, the latter of which is also set to be produced in tandem with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s I’ll Have Another and 59th production companies, respectively. Under this new deal, projects will appear exclusively on Amazon Prime.

“Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo,” Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said. “Both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures and shared dedication to philanthropy. We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

The Wilsons added, “We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios. They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

While this may mark the couple’s first foray into tv and movie partnerships, the two have been steadily adding to their brand on the lifestyle front. Back in December, we told you about their innovative and philanthropic lifestyle marketplace The House of LR&C and unisex streetwear line, Human Nation. They also launched R&C Fragrance Duo, a two-scent pair, back in November. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about their beauty venture, Ciara explained:

“When someone meets you, by what you wear you can leave a mark on them. And people can also remember the conversation they had with you but they can remember that scent—the aroma that you left in the air.”

She added, “It’s just been a blessing to be able to do this journey together and to create this fragrance together, and we got many more to come,”