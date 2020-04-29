'Checking In, That's Whassup': Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union and More Recreate the Popular Budweiser Commercial in PSA

Budweiser Checking in, that’s still whassup Photo : Courtesy of Budweiser

As we navigate these uncertain times, the yearning for connection is even stronger. By this point, we’ve all been invited to various Zoom meetings, family FaceTimes, virtual happy hours, house parties (via app) and more. As such, Budweiser launched a campaign in partnership with The Salvation Army “in response to rising levels of anxiety, uncertainty, and fear resulting from the pandemic.”

Advertisement

The campaign actually kicked off last week featuring Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade checking in with DJ D-Nice, Candace Parker and Chris Bosh. In this latest episode, Union and Wade call up a few more friends including Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs.

Budweiser Checking in, that’s still whassup / Budweiser (YouTube)

You may recognize the schtick in the PSA as a throwback to the 1999 Budweiser commercial that made waves throughout pop culture. Everybody and their mama (and movies!) were saying the catchphrase, “whassaaaaaap!” Since I was a goofy teen during the time of its release (Spoiler Alert for my past self: I grew up to be a goofy adult, too), I found it so funny and would, of course, reenact it occasionally with my hoodrat friends.



Advertisement

In the spirit of edutainment, the funny and heartwarming video has a larger purpose. Per the press release, sent to The Root:



As part of the campaign, Budweiser will make a donation to The Salvation Army for essential support of those in need due to COVID-19. Every day at 6:00 PM EST, Budweiser will be offering its community the chance to say “whassup” through a host of interactive activations on its social platforms. This is headlined by “whassup” live chats every Thursday via Instagram Live on @BudweiserUSA where different celebrities will check in while having a Bud and answering questions submitted by fans. The program will kick off with Dwyane Wade tomorrow, April 30, at 6:00 PM EST. The Salvation Army has trained staff available for English and Spanish speakers every day from 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM EST at 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Callers are encouraged to leave a message if they call after hours.

Shop Huckberry's Spring Outerwear Sale for Hoodies, Flannels, and... Read on The Inventory

“My wife and I wanted to partner with Budweiser because we believe the message is crucial,” Wade said in a statement. “We both remembered the original ‘whassup’ ads and love the idea of bringing them back as a genuine PSA to connect with each other. We encourage everyone to take a moment out from their day to check-in with their friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”



The full schedule of events is listed below:

