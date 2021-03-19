Charlie Murphy Never Lied: Late Comedian Goes Viral on Twitter After Video of Prince Shooting Hoops Mid-Concert Reemerges

Screenshot : YouTube/Comedy Central

One of the all-time greatest skits—in a show filled with great skits— is “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” on Chappelle’s Show, in which the comedian retells the story of how he, his brother Eddie and their friends got their asses whooped by Prince and his blouse-wearing crew in a game of basketball.

As hilarious and outlandish as the tale sounds, especially the way Charlie Murphy tells it, longtime Prince fans already knew the Purple One could ball, based on high school yearbook photos and stories from folks who played against him, like this one from journalist Toure:

Eddie Murphy, while promoting Coming 2 America, even confirmed the story recently on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

Well, Thursday night, in what can best be described as a full-circle moment, a video of Prince shooting hoops mid-concert re emerged on Twitter, which led to Charlie Murphy’s name trending and people sharing the Chappelle show skit, and you love to see it.

The Prince video, which was posted on YouTube back in 2012, also inspired people to share an audio clip of Prince himself discussing how much he loved the skit with Dave Chappelle (and the Purple One even offered him pancakes just like he did after beating the Murphy brothers.):

No word on why the video suddenly appeared again, but seeing Charlie Murphy and the skit he made famous is truly one of the best ways to head into the weekend. And in the immortal words of Prince (as played by Chappelle):

Game, B louses.