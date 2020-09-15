Chadwick Boseman Laid to Rest Near Birthplace in South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman poses for a photo at The Fulton on November 19, 2019, in New York City. Photo : Brad Barket/Getty Images for STXfilms ( Getty Images )

Chadwick Boseman has finally and truly gone home. His body has been laid to rest at the place of his origin.

According to Boseman’s death certificate obtained by the Associated Press, the late actor was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C. on Sept. 3. Boseman was born in Anderson, S. C., which is about 11 miles from his final resting place. The city of Anderson also held a public memorial for the beloved actor on Sept. 4.



AP further reports:



The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier. Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.

Boseman’s agent recently provided some insight into the actor’s choice to keep his cancer diagnosis private, noting that the actor was a “very, very private person” and that the way he protected his personal life was inspired by his mother.



The news of Boseman’s death shocked the world in the most devastating and heartbreaking way. What followed was an outpouring of love and support for Boseman as a person, friend, family, role model and peer. His global impact was undeniable.



The released death certificate record further confirmed that Boseman died at his Los Angeles home on Aug. 28. He was 43 years old.

