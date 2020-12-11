Chadwick Boseman Can't Be Replaced and Won't Be in Black Panther 2—Plus, Other Highlights From Disney's Huge Investor Event

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther (2018) Photo : Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The wonderful world of Disney was full of wealthy investors on Thursday night, but it was also an exciting time for potential consumers and fans of Disney franchises. Hosted by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company and Bob Iger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, The Walt Disney Company Investor Day was pretty much like sprinkling an Apple Event with Tinkerbell’s pixie dust. “This incredible slate of new original content reflects our continuing commitment to harness the resources and immense creativity across our company to bring audiences extraordinary entertainment experiences unlike anything else in the market,” Iger said in a statement via press release. “We’re proud that the unparalleled quality of our storytelling from our iconic brands remains evident across all distribution platforms, from movie theaters to our direct-to-consumer services.”

Advertisement

But, let’s skip all of that boring exec talk and get into this upcoming Black-ass content that me and you, your mama, and your cousin, too were all geeking out over. Seriously, Disney has the numbers to back it up—the company surpassed 137 million paid subscriptions across its direct-to-consumer services. Well damn. The vast slate of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic will all live on Disney+ and...oh my God, it’s a lot.



Here are some highlights from the event:

We have more official Black Panther 2 news! Having recently stated that T’Challa will not be digitized



Nia DaCosta (Candyman) is directing Captain Marvel 2! Sure, we already knew about it, but now she can actually publicly speak on it! Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released on Nov. 11, 2022, and Teyonah Parris will be taking over the role of Monica Rambeau ( Lashana Lynch Wandavision

Similar to DaCosta’s sentiment, one of the already-confirmed



Donald Glover will return as young Lando Calrissian in a “brand-new event series” for Disney+. Justin Simien (Dear White People) is currently in early stages of development for the project.



Whoopi Goldberg teased it



Lucasfilm (in partnership with 20th Century Studios) is developing Tomi Adeyemi’s New York Times bestselling novel Children of Blood & Bone.



Ahsoka, a new original series starring Rosario Dawson that is set within the Mandolorian timeline, is coming to Disney+.



Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond the Lights) and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) will co-star in the upcoming series Loki.



One of the most exciting projects is Disney Animation’s “first-of-its-kind collaboration” with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali to create a science-fiction series called Iwájú, set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.



Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whew. I’m tired just typing out some of the Blackity-Black highlights—imagine being on the Disney social media team and having to release written copy for each and every announcement! The last time I felt this overwhelmed on behalf of someone on Twitter was The Root’s Social Media Editor Corey Townsend on the day The Root 100 were announced.

Advertisement

For full footage of the Investor Day event, visit thewaltdisneycompany.com.

