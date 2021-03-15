CBS’ The Talk Goes on Temporary Hiatus Following Internal Review Regarding Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood Exchange

Sharon Osbourne attends the G’Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala on January 11, 2014 in Los Angeles, California; Sheryl Underwood attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Photo : John Sciulli for G’Day Australia USA/Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images )

Last week, we told you about Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and the Curious Case of Royal Racism—specifically, Osbourne coming to the defense of her dear friend Morgan and his comments on Meghan Markle and her past mental health struggle.



Following Osbourne’s revealing stance, we also made you aware of the heated exchange between her and fellow co-host of The Talk, Sheryl Underwood. The conversation, which played out in real time last Wednesday, saw Underwood gracefully attempting to educate Sharon on why she and Morgan were in the wrong.

While many folks online were (and still are) giving praise to Sheryl Underwood for her grace and poise, CBS has decided to put a pause on the show to further investigate their conversation. Per Deadline, the network notified staff on Monday that they were canceling shows for both Monday and Tuesday and would pick things back up on Wednesday.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” CBS said in a statement. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

Sharon has since issued an apology to “anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down” by what she said, (umm, excuse me—what about Sheryl??) But you know? If I’m honest though, I hate that we even have to talk about her and her sorry-ass, pink-ass Notes app apology. And you wanna know why? It’s because I’m tired. Tired for Sheryl. Tired for Elaine Welteroth. And I’m tired for all the Black women in a variety of spaces who have had to keep cool under pressure and choose the high road when their white coworkers, neighbors, or “friends” decide to show their true racist colors.

Too many times, Black people—and specifically Black women—have to perform both emotional and mental labor by explaining to ignorant white people (and some willfully ignorant POC, if we’re gonna keep it 100) how and why racism be racism-ing. I don’t know if it’s because of this already mentally taxing pandemic or the fact that it’s just another Monday, but having to see scenes like the one on The Talk and knowing that there are a plethora of other scenes that take place just like that on a day-to-day basis is just A LOT right now. I hope CBS does what needs to be done. And that’s on Mary Had Enough With the Bullshit.