Cash Money Is an Army: Record Label Pays June Rent for Hundreds of New Orleans Residents

Cash Money Records founders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams donated $225,000 to Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit which provides urgent care needs and resources to NOLA residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images ) , David Livingston ( Getty Images )

Cash Money Records is paying the June rent of hundreds of subsidized tenants and families who live in the New Orleans area in the former Magnolia, Calliope, and Melpomene housing projects, now known as Scattered Sites Harmony Oaks, Marrero Commons, and Guste.



According to a press release, Cash Money Records (founded by New Orleans natives and brothers Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams) reportedly donated $225,000 to Forward Together New Orleans (FTNO), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization providing urgent care needs and resources to the Louisiana city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the scale of COVID-19 and its far-reaching impacts on the City of New Orleans, Forward Together New Orleans plans to immediately issue checks to the scattered sites to pay for June rent for those tenants who are in the public housing programs, excluding any monies already subsidized by the government and other organizations,” the press release reads. “FTNO is The Mayor’s Fund which began as New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s transition committee and now plans to thrive long past her tenure in office, a vehicle that offers nonprofit, partnership support to future New Orleans mayors.”

“The legacy of Cash Money belongs to the city of New Orleans,” Birdman said in a statement. “There’s nothing more important to us than giving back to the brothers and sisters who live on those same streets we grew up on—from musicians to service workers to everyday working families. That’s what this label was always about.”



The brothers have also given back to their city through The Johnny and Gladys Williams Foundation, a charity named for their parents. For over 20 years, they’ve been donating free Thanksgiving dinners to New Orleans residents in need, and have also provided free health screenings available to all New Orleans residents who come to the turkey giveaway, in collaboration with Ochsner Health Systems.

“New Orleans made us and is part of who we are,” Slim said. “We are devastated that this pandemic is hitting our community there so hard and we are committed to doing what we can to help now and in the long term.”

“In years to come, when we look back on how our city came together to get through the coronavirus crisis, we will have no better example of leadership than the Williams brothers, these sons of New Orleans who make our city proud today,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “No one should have to fear losing their home while trying to protect their health.”