Cardi B Is the Hottest in the Street, Cast in Fast & Furious 9

Start your engines, okurr!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cardi B has been cast in Fast & Furious 9. The franchise’s star, Vin Diesel, posted a video on Instagram Tuesday afternoon to announce the news.

“Day 86, here on the set of Fast 9,” Vin began the video, from the film’s U.K. set. “I know I’m exhausted. We all gave every single thing we could for this movie. [We] put it all on the table, [we] put it all out there.”



“I’m tired!” Cardi said, straight up.



As Deadline reports, Latin music pop star Ozuna also joined the cast and will be featured on the soundtrack, though it’s unclear at this time whether or not Cardi B will also contribute some music. This casting news is right on time as Cardi is fresh off the success of Hustlers, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in theaters in September, achieving a $33 million box o ffice debut.



Given the entertaining ridiculousness of the Fast & Furious franchise, Cardi will certainly feel right at home with “the family.”



EW reports:



Director Justin Lin returns to the Fast world for the latest installment, which will also bring back Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, while John Cena and Cardi are among the newcomers.

“I think this is going to be the best one!” Cardi exclaimed toward the end of the video.



Fast & Furious 9 speeds into theaters May 22, 2020.

