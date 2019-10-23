Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Movies

Cardi B Is the Hottest in the Street, Cast in Fast & Furious 9

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:Cardi B and the B Stands For Bugatti
1.2K
8
1
Cardi B performs onstage as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

Start your engines, okurr!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cardi B has been cast in Fast & Furious 9. The franchise’s star, Vin Diesel, posted a video on Instagram Tuesday afternoon to announce the news.

Advertisement

“Day 86, here on the set of Fast 9,” Vin began the video, from the film’s U.K. set. “I know I’m exhausted. We all gave every single thing we could for this movie. [We] put it all on the table, [we] put it all out there.”

“I’m tired!” Cardi said, straight up.

As Deadline reports, Latin music pop star Ozuna also joined the cast and will be featured on the soundtrack, though it’s unclear at this time whether or not Cardi B will also contribute some music. This casting news is right on time as Cardi is fresh off the success of Hustlers, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in theaters in September, achieving a $33 million box office debut.

Advertisement

Given the entertaining ridiculousness of the Fast & Furious franchise, Cardi will certainly feel right at home with “the family.”

EW reports:

Director Justin Lin returns to the Fast world for the latest installment, which will also bring back Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, while John Cena and Cardi are among the newcomers.

Advertisement

“I think this is going to be the best one!” Cardi exclaimed toward the end of the video.

Fast & Furious 9 speeds into theaters May 22, 2020.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Vogue's 'Forces of Fashion' Gives Cardi B a Grammy-Worthy Birthday Cake—and Reveals the Black History Behind Beyoncé's History-Mak...
I Am Too Old for the BET Hip Hop Awards
All About the Comeback: Cardi B Wants to Name Her Next Album ‘Tiger Woods’

About the author

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

TwitterPosts