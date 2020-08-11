Cardi B Is Candid as Ever, Discusses New Album, Breonna Taylor, and More for Elle Cover Story

Photo : Elle Magazine/Steven Klein

Cardi B is as much of an open book as ever for her Elle cover story. The 27-year-old rap sensation discusses her forthcoming album, getting Donald Trump out of office, and much more for the feature, which was released Tuesday.

On August 7, Cardi dropped the single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, which serves as a teaser for her upcoming untitled project. According to the Bronx native, she’s glad to be back in a creative space despite COVID-19 putting many of her plans on the back burner. While details surrounding her sophomore album have been scarce, she says that she will be fusing bad bitch anthems with a few more personal tunes—including some inspired by her marriage to husband Offset of Migos fame.

“I don’t want to just put out a single and have people buy it because I’m Cardi. I want to put out really good music,” she says, adding that many of the lessons she applies to her music career were learned during her days of working as a stripper.

“I bring something different. I am me, and that’s how I’ve been since the club,” she says. “I know when I get on the stage, I don’t give a fuck if the next bitch, or the bitch before me, was better than me. I know I’m going to get my coins. I know I’m bad because I’m different...You’ve got to be confident in your own craft.”

Never one to hold her tongue, Cardi also gets candid about social justice and politics during her chat with Elle. The Invasion Of Privacy emcee is no stranger to the political game, often discussing her disdain for Donald Trump via social media, and even hosting an Instagram Live chat with former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

She says that she will do everything she can to make sure Joe Biden is victorious in the upcoming Presidential election, noting that Trump is “not doing anything for anybody.” She also praises New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the piece, stating that he “makes [her] feel like he’s listening to [her.]”

However, what Cardi really wants is justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black female EMT worker who was fatally shot in her Louisville, K y., home this past March by police officers who entered by executing a no-knock warrant. The “Money” spitter believes that more rappers should be using their platform to advocate for Taylor’s case; according to a tweet from Oprah, Monday marked 150 days since Taylor was killed, and the three cops who are reportedly responsible for her death have not been arrested nor criminally charged.

“A woman like Breonna Taylor, she was young,” Cardi says. “She looked like she was listening to your music. She looked like she was your fan. You should stick up for her...What they did to her is really fucked up. Really fucked up...What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. No apology.”

Read the entire Elle cover story here.

