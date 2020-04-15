Cardi B Interviewed Bernie Sanders via Instagram Live. That's It, That's the Headline.

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images ) , Scott Eisen ( Getty Images )

Cardi B has been open about her interest in politics for quite some time, famously commenting on Donald Trump’s 2019 government shutdown due to his incessant whining about building a border wall between the United States and Mexico. (“I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid,” she said in a viral Instagram post).



On Tuesday, April 14 via Instagram Live and YouTube, the rapper sat down with former Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to discuss coronavirus, Trump’s stimulus checks, and more. The Invasion of Privacy emcee has been vocal about her support of Sanders, sitting down with him to discuss the issues in Summer 2019.

“I don’t know if anybody told you, but the last time I got on Live, I had a fit because I was so hurt and upset that you dropped out of the race,” she told Sanders regarding her disappointment with him throwing in the towel. “I keep telling the youth, you guys really have to go and vote. Now we’re stuck between 45—we’re not going to name him over here—and Joe Biden.”

When prompted about why he’s supporting Biden, “Uncle Bernie” explained that he would have supported the Democratic nominee regardless of who they are, and he plans to “work with Joe” in order to help make him a bit more “progressive” to appeal to younger voters.

Cardi also discussed her fears about America entering a recession due to the coronavirus, stating that many people are unemployed and worried about how to live. Sanders says he’s not entirely sure when the country will open back up, but he is hoping that when that time comes, everything is done safely.

“Testing will enable people to know whether they have the virus or not, and if they have the virus, clearly they should not be going out,” he said. “A lot of people are hurting, [and] in Congress, many of us are trying to deal with that as well.” He urged people to arm themselves with protective gear and said he hopes everyone is staying safe.

“I hope your viewers work with me and others in Congress in demanding that Congress stands up for workers,” Sanders continued. “[People are] worried, and Congress has gotta be bold and stand up for those workers.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sanders asked Cardi how his nails looked, to which she remarked, “I can tell you’ve been in quarantine quite a while now by your nails, but you know what, it’s okay.” Her mom also called her and made the entire feed glitch, but Bernie took it in stride, telling her to “say hi” to Mami B for him.

Regardless of your feelings towards Cardi, we’re happy to see someone with her status doing her best to get young people involved in voting during this crucial time.