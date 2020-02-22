Cardi B Claps Back and Clears Air About Emani Ellis Assault Lawsuit, Says She's Not 'A Colorist'

Cardi B attends “The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida Photo : Getty Images

Cardi B is not taking the latest lawsuit lodged against her lightly.

The platinum-selling rap diva took to Twitter to clear the air just hours after it was widely reported that a Feb. 2018 incident has morphed into legal action.

On Friday, The Blast reported that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was being sued for assault by a female security guard, who claims that she was struck in her face and spit on in her face and body and called a racial slur.

“Why don’t you guys post the part where the doctor office said that that’s not what happen ?” Cardi B clapped back. “and if I assaulted why she didn’t press charges ? Why would I put my hands on some1 twice my size by myself while I’m experiencing sharp pain 4 months pregnant ?”

She added in a since deleted tweet: “Then she suing me claiming I used racial slurs because people been trying to push that narrative on me for the part 2 years ...mind you this is the girl who suing me ..[Lighter than] me & look Latin American ..Give me a f—-in break !”

The Blast’s Mike Waters reported that legal documents revealed that a woman named Emani Ellis, who says she was working as a security guard inside a medical building on Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills, is the plaintiff.

According to TMZ, “ the security guard approached Cardi trying to record video or take photos of her ... and Cardi asked her to stop because she didn’t want to be recorded in the doctor’s office”

Subsequently fired, she alleges that in February of 2018, Cardi B attacked her while she was on the job, by “violently, unlawfully, intentionally, suddenly and maliciously striking her about the head, face, and body, placing (her) in great for her life and physical well-being, and legally causing her to sustain injuries and damages.”

Her security guard allegedly also jumped into the melee and she claims the incident caused injuries to her body, and ‘shock and injury to her nervous system.’



Ellis claimed she will now suffer from physical injuries resulting in “permanent disability.”

Waters did note that “the security guard doesn’t explain what prompted the argument or why the group was upset” in the lawsuit.



Being the biggest thing to come out of Mona Scott Young’s Love & Hip Hop reality TV empire, the Grammy winner knows how to bring the drama.

And she had the time on Friday to address it.

One follower suggested that she should handle her business in court with an attorney, stating that her social media ranting “isn’t helping your case,” Billboard reported.



Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, agreed but also wanted to make it clear she’s not a “colorist” — referring to colorism (I think).



“It’s not but she claiming that I was saying racial slurs to her because she is African American trying to imply I was being colorist mind you the nurse the staff that separated us said it was not true,” she reportedly tweeted.



The Atlantic Records charttopper then used a screenshot of a portion of a TMZ report which validated her ’s case, noting that “I PRAY TO GOD THERES footage of wat happen dat day.”



It’s not known how much Ellis is suing Cardi B for but reportedly said it is over $25,000, and claims she will now have to endure, “future medical issues will require doctors, physicians, nurses, and hospital — including medication MRI scan, x-rays etc.”