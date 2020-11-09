'Can [We] Kick It' With Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest at the 'Player's Ball'? Yep, Their Verzuz Is in the Works

Filed to: this gonna be some SpottieOttieDopaliscious electric relaxation

Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest, left, perform at Bestival at Lulworth Castle on September 9, 2017; Andre 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast perform during the 2014 Governors Ball Music Festival on June 6, 2014. Photo : Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Season 2 of Verzuz is about to be hella lit, y’all.

In a recent interview with Kid Capri, co-founder Swizz Beatz dropped one of the upcoming acts for Verzuz and it’s pretty damn “SpottieOttieDopaliscious.”

“We got A Tribe Called Quest and OutKast. [It’s] pending,” Swizz revealed. “I wasn’t even supposed to say, I might have just fucked that all up.”



What he didn’t fuck up is everyone’s mood because Black Twitter was all about that possibility. To put it plainly, everyone was “Buggin’ Out.”

Others thought it was a peculiar mashup.

Naturally, the “who y’all got” debate has already begun:

“Q-Tip is my brother, but that man. Andre 3000 is my brother, but that man,” Swizz added. “But you know what, we love and we have patience and whenever they’re ready, we’re ready. Because Verzuz is not just something for the pandemic, it’s something for the culture permanently. That’s what I want people to understand. We have so many lined up, we didn’t even start yet.”



“So many lined up” means there are so many possibilities to anticipate! Swizz’s Verzuz partner-in-crime Timbaland already teased a possible Jodeci appearance for the second season, so we’re definitely about to continue our various trips down memory lane.



T.I. and Jeezy will be kicking off Season 2 on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Instagram Live (via the official Verzuz page) and Apple TV.

Of course, since this A Tribe Called Quest / Outkast Verzuz is still in the works, we don’t have a confirmed date for that one yet, but we’ll keep our eyes and ears peeled. In the meantime, get your playlists ready. Rest in Power, Phife Dawg.

