Cam’ron Doesn’t Believe Dinosaurs Existed, Probably Because the T-Rex’s Arms Are Too Small to Rep Dipset

Cam’ron attends the Mark McNairy New Amsterdam runway during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on Feb. 11, 2014, in New York City. Photo : Fernanda Calfat ( Getty Images )

Once upon a time, in a galaxy far, far away, B.o.B. decided to proclaim that the earth is flat. To many scientists, that statement did not curl all the way over (but the earth does), and yet, B.o.B. stood firm.

Advertisement

Bringing that same energy, Cam’ron is letting us know he needs more proof before he believes dinosaurs truly roamed the earth at one point in time. He recently discussed the topic on the ItsTheReal podcast with hosts Eric and Jeff Rosenthal.



“I’m not believing nor disbelieving,” the 43-year-old member of hip-hop group The Diplomats said. “It’s like, there’s no proof. Because they throw these big bones, pause, up in a museum, and then be like, ‘Yo, these are the people that were here before us …’ I mean, pardon me or whatever.”



When the hosts pointed out that the aforementioned bones are the proof he’s looking for, Cam’ron wasn’t hearing it, noting, “So these bones are still strong enough to put up in museums, and they didn’t crumble or anything like that? I’m not necessarily going for that one.”



Advertisement

According to Page Six, the American Museum of Natural History has not yet commented on the matter.



“I wish I could be an archaeologist and be like, ‘I found some shit.’,” Cam’ron added. “I’d be at the beach every day like, ‘Yo, look what I discovered,’ and just make some shit up.”



Advertisement

Since we’re on the subject of theories, I have a theory! I believe if more dinosaurs repped Dipset, Cam’ron wouldn’t have a problem with them. But, the most popular and powerful of them all, the T-Rex wouldn’t be able to do that because of its stubby arms. Poor T-Rex.

poor T-Rex Gif : GIPHY

Advertisement

Naturally, the podcast hosts asked the rapper to confirm his feelings on the earth’s shape and, sorry flat-earthers, he’s sure that Earth is round. Dinosaurs, though? Nah, he’s not banking on “museum facts.”

“We will not tolerate the mass erasure of my species in mainstream media,” Dinosaur Allies Against Cam’Ron Propaganda (DAACP) spokesperson Tyrone T-Rexington told The Root in an exclusive interview at Jurassic Park Headquarters.

Advertisement

“The human-washing of the earth’s history is toxic and dangerous and I will not stand for this type of pro-extinction language.”

