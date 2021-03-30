Cam Newton Trades In His Cleats for Cigars in New BET Digital Series Sip N' Smoke

If you’re a fan of Cam Newton’s eccentric choice of attire, I now present to you a golden opportunity to see him adorned in his Sunday best a little more frequently.



Advertisement

BET Digital has announced a new talk show, Sip N’ Smoke, and guess who will be its host? Mr. Cameron Jerrell Newton himself.

The eight -episode interview series premieres Wednesday at 1 p. m. ET on BET.com and BET’s YouTube channel, and according to a press release provided to The Root, “the show underscores Atlanta’s recognition as the new culture capital of America and centers around all things Black culture.”

To that end, the three-time Pro Bowler will chop it up with some of ATL’s finest, including comedian and entrepreneur Steve Harvey, “I’m Different” rapper 2 Chainz, singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor, music producer and activist David Banner, prominent nightclub owner Mr. Magic, social media superstar and Wild ‘n Out alumnus Zoie, rapper and media personality Da Brat, beauty industry maven Judy Dupart and actor and Dead Ass co-host Devale Ellis.

On each episode, Newton will invite his guests to partake in his private selection of cocktails and cigars while discussing life, art, business, and everything in between.

“As a sports figure, I don’t always get to shed layers and give people a glimpse of off-the-field Cam, so it’s cool to join the BET Digital family and host Sip N’ Smoke,” Newton said in a statement provided to The Root. “This series gives me the opportunity to put on for ATL, celebrate some of the people and things that inspire me and to create with my production company, Iconic Saga.”

“We’re excited to partner with Cam Newton on Sip N’ Smoke and to continue serving our vast multi-platform audience with best-in-class topical coverage featuring our most popular personalities,” Amy Barnett, Senior Vice President & General Manager of BET Digital, said in a statement provided to The Root. “BET Digital remains the leading African American entertainment and news brand by engaging millions of viewers every month with an award-winning slate of entertaining and informative content.”

Advertisement

Pour up something to drink, check out the trailer and get ready to receive your blessing on Wednesday.

