Bubba Wallace Welcomes Fans Into His Garage With New Netflix Docuseries

Being the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top racing series comes with more than its fair share of trials and tribulations.

In the last year alone, we’ve seen Bubba Wallace succeed in his quest to get Confederate flags banned from the sport and face subsequent backlash, endure the infamous noose saga, and have his own mother detail the racism he continually faces. But while the lows were low, he also had his fair share of triumphs.

Wallace was named the 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year for his work “to lift up individuals seeking a means to fulfill their potential, no matter their race, gender, disabilities or socio-economical situation,” and joined Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, with Jordan serving as the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team in nearly 50 years.

Again, it’s been a hell of a year, and thankfully, it’s about to get a lot better.

From Deadline:

Netflix is developing a docuseries following Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver, as he competes for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team. The untitled series, from 300 Studios and Boardwalk Pictures and directed and produced by Erik Parker, will take viewers behind the 2021 NASCAR season through Wallace’s eyes. The Netflix series will explore Wallace, Jordan and Hamlin’s newly-formed 23XI Racing squad, and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.

As someone who has never paid attention to NASCAR whatsoever, primarily due to its reputation of being less than inviting to people who look like my Black ass, Wallace’s ever-increasing popularity has definitely drawn a more diverse crowd to the sport.

I expect this series to do much of the same and not only provide us with a glimpse into his world, but maybe even convince people who look like me to finally buy tickets and actually attend a race.

I’m looking forward to checking this out and learning more about what it means to be one of one in stock car racing.

Congrats, Mr. Wallace.