Bruce Williamson of The Temptations Reportedly Dies From COVID-19

Photo : MANDEL NGAN/AF ( Getty Images )

Bruce Williamson, who served as a member of The Temptations from 2007 until 2015, reportedly died as a result of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, per USA Today. According to the publication, Williamson was just 49 years old and was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, just weeks after having surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Bruce Williamson Jr. confirmed the news of his father’s passing on Facebook, writing, “There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now...I love you Daddy, thank you for being awesome, thank you for being loving, thank you for being who you are...we will meet again.”

During his time as a Temptation, Williamson performed at the White House in 2008, and also on Broadway. Prior to his passing, he was reportedly working on new R&B and gospel music with producer Darryl Ross.

A Compton, Calif. n ative, he replaced Temptations singer G.C. Cameron in the mid-2000s and had to do a bit of convincing in order to be a part of the legendary R&B group. According to an interview with Las Vegas Black Image in 2013, “[Founding member] Otis Williams was initially against me joining the group, because he thought I was too big and too young.” However, after seeing how Williamson could work a crowd with his stage presence and knockout vocals, Williams couldn’t deny him a chance to be a Temptation.

In a statement obtained by USA Today, Williams sent his condolences to Williamson’s family and friends. “Once you are a Temptation, you are always a Temptation,” he said.

Elsewhere in the 2013 interview, Williamson recalls the day he met Motown Records’ founder Berry Gordy, who praised Williamson for his “angelic” voice.

“I went into shock, and immediately started acting like a big fan. I was already a fan, but the impact of having the man who changed musical history, Berry Gordy, give me such a compliment was more than I could take. It was fabulous.”

Our condolences go out to Williamson’s family and friends.