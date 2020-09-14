Brrr! It's Cold in Here! Gabrielle Union Said a Bring It On Sequel Could 'Absolutely' Be Happening in the Atmosphere!

Gabrielle Union on The Late Late Show with James Corden Screenshot : The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

What do Gabrielle Union and the cast of Bring It On think about a sequel that reflects on the past 20 years? Well...bring it on!

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Union talked about growing up in the biggest Black family in Nebraska, her hot Women’s Health September magazine cover, as well as her new show, LA’s Finest. But, of course, everyone’s extra keen on the nostalgic tip lately, so Corden had to ask about Bring It On. The beloved movie is especially a hot topic this year since it is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Advertisement

Corden asked Union if she had spoken to co-star Kirsten Dunst and the rest of the cast/crew about the possibility of doing a sequel.



“We have! We actually did a public panel a couple of weeks ago and they asked about it and we all were like, ‘We’re in. Like, we’re absolutely in’,” Union recalled.



Corden then followed up with a question that expressed a general cynical sentiment of Hollywood’s fickleness asking, “Is that something that you genuinely think is going to happen?”



“It’s absolutely going to happen!” Union assured. “I think it’s because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it kind of brought back the love of cheerleading...and we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”



Advertisement

Naturally, the fan castings have begun! Oscar-winning filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry reiterated a popular choice which is Ryan Destiny. What if she was the daughter of Union’s Isis or a mentee of hers? Normani, who has a dance and gymnastics background, was another popular choice!



Advertisement

As of now, we’re still in the “in talks” stage so we have no idea who would be cast or the exact plot of the film, but we’ll see!



Advertisement

You can catch the full interview here: