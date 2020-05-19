Bring Some Trustworthy Potato Salad Because You Are Invited to Questlove's Potluck

Filed to: who all gon be there

Questlove attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Y’all hungry?

Well, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is inviting you to his potluck. Well, kind of. You’re invited to watch his new show on Food Network, Questlove’s Potluck.



Advertisement

Here’s what to goes down in the series:



With an exciting array of invited guests, this entirely remotely-shot production will bring friends together as they virtually share their favorite foods and drinks that are bringing them and their families joy while sheltering at home. The candid conversations and cooking moments will offer something for everyone to sample - personal recipes, favorite cocktails, and the simple pleasures and comfort that food brings to all those joining the potluck.

Advertisement

Plus, it’s for a good cause. This series will support America’s Food Fund and its efforts toward food security.



In case you’re wondering who “all gon’ be there’, the confirmed guest list includes Bun B., Hannibal Buress, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Kenan Thompson, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought, Gabrielle Union, Roy Wood Jr. and more.



“Bringing together friends, collaborators, and those who I admire around food is something I love to do. When I can bring people together around a cause that I care deeply about, it’s even more meaningful,” Questlove said in a statement via a press release sent to the Root. “America’s Food Fund is supporting several organizations including Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry, that are tackling one of the biggest issues many of our neighbors are facing, access to food. I hope everyone will join me and my friends, for a night of food, drink, and laughter in supporting this incredible organization, and having some fun while we’re at it!”



But really, who is bringing the potato salad? We have to screen them properly.



Questlove’s Potluck premieres on Food Network on Thursday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

