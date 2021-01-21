Bridgerton, Sundance and Strange Fruit: Virtual Events to Help Wrap Up Your January

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

We made it, y’all! We’ve survived four crazy years of a Trump Presidency and now we can all go outside and bask in the glow that is the Biden administration. Actually—scratch that. We still can’t go outside (umm...hello, worldwide pandemic.) But we can still bask and we can still virtually attend some fun and informative events in the meantime. If that sounds like something you’re up for, keep reading to find a plethora of options to help you bide the time.



January 21

Confront Hate

NPR’s Maria Hinojosa, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), and filmmaker Stanley Nelson will be discussing the disturbing details surrounding America’s “War on Drugs” for 92Y’s Confront Hate series. The talk will be centered around Nelson’s new documentary Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy, now available on Netflix. “Nelson’s account of the crack era is a vital examination of its devastation in Black communities—and how laws meant to combat drug use disproportionately incarcerated people of color for non-violent offenses, exacerbating a vicious cycle of oppression that continues to this day,” reads a release. To listen to this conversation, you can head here.

January 22

Bridgerton

Bridgerton fans, unite! Join Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie for a conversation with Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe as they discuss the ins and outs of the newest Netflix original series taking the nation (and Lady Whistledown) by storm. You can watch the fun conversation here.

January 24

Foreign Film

Starting now until February 21, 92Y is bringing back their popular online film course, Reel Pieces Remote with Annette Insdorf. Over the course of five weeks, Reel Pieces Remote: Pre-”Oscar” Foreign Films will feature screenings of several Academy Award foreign film contenders as well as interviews with the directors from the Czech Republic, Ireland, Israel, Lebanon, Macedonia and Russia. The classes will meet each Sunday at 8pm ET. For more info on how to attend, visit their website.

Strange Fruit

Join Chair of African American and African Diaspora Studies at Columbia University David Margolick (Strange Fruit: The Biography of a Song), the author of In Search of Billie Holiday Farah Jasmine Griffin, and Zora Neale Hurston Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia Robert O’Meally for an in-depth look at Billie Holiday’s signature song, “Strange Fruit.” The trio will break down the song’s origins, how it defined Holiday’s career, and the lasting impact it has in today’s society for 92Y’s Billie Holiday: Reaching for the Moon—An Exploration and Celebration event. The conversation will begin at 3pm ET, those who wish to attend can purchase tickets here.

January 28

Books

Bryan Washington, author of Lot, one of President Obama’s favorite book in 2019, will be speaking with up-and-coming writer Ruuman Alam to discuss his latest book, the acclaimed novel Memorial. Memorial has been described by Vogue Magazine as a “fresh, vibrant love story that interweaves race, queerness, nationality, family, and intimacy with narrative ease.” For tickets, make sure you head here.

Voting

92Y and The Knight Foundation will also be discussing how to keep the current voting momentum going with Maria Hinojosa, Shaniqua McClendon, Kim Wyman, and Yanna Krupnikov. Register for the free event here.

Sundance

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will be going virtual this year and will feature a slew of feature and short films, episodics , as well as curated programs, conversations and activations. (Judas and The Black Messiah will be making its debut before it hits theaters so if you’ve been itching to watch this film early, now’s your chance!) The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony; to register make sure to go here.