Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page to Host Saturday Night Live

Regé-Jean Page attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star BAFTAs Pre Party at The Standard on January 22, 2020 in London, England. Photo : Jeff Spicer ( Getty Images )

Over the Valentine’s Day weekend, Saturday Night Live announced its newest host for this Saturday’s SNL and it’s none other than Bridgerton Bae Regé Jean Page.

According to—wait, what am I doing? This news is surely right up Lady Welpington’s alley. I’ll let her take over from here.

*clears throat*

My dearest reader, this author is delighted and over the moon concerning the latest news surrounding our most handsome Duke of Hastings’ appearance on Saturday Night Live.

According to Deadline, our beloved Simon Bassett will be making his SNL hosting debut on February 20 along with Grammy- winning rapper Bad Bunny, who will serve as the musical guest for the evening. As expected, the social media ton was all atwitter about His Grace’s upcoming royal performance.

This news is just the latest in a recent string of positives for the British-Zimbabwean actor, who has racked up both NAACP and SAG Awards nominations. There’s even been talk of him potentially taking on the role of James Bond in the next 007 film but nothing has been confirmed thus far. Even if the role goes to someone else, fans of the Shondaland series will be delighted to know that season two of Bridgerton is underway and our favorite Duke and Duchess are expected to return. Speaking on the importance of representation in the Regency-era series, Page told Esquire:

“Finding a way to be human and joyous and glamorous is something we’ve found a way to do in period dramas for everybody else. Now we’re simply including more people, which is so incredibly nourishing. In a year like this, to participate and be represented in a Cinderella fantasy about ambition, joy, romance, and glamour is hugely important, because it reinforces the social bonds we’re missing. It reinforces what we want from ourselves, from our lovers, and from our lives. It allows us to participate fully in that conversation, which is all that anyone’s ever really asking.”

Before I depart, dear reader, I should like to remind you to set your DVRs and make haste to the screens to watch our dashing Duke this Saturday on NBC. Trust, all the welps in Welpington will be watching and I implore you to do the same.

Until next time, yours truly,

Lady Welpington