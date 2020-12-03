Breaking: Tyrese Finally Threw in the Tile and 'Peaced Up' With The Rock

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (L) and recording artist/actor Tyrese Gibson attend Universal Pictures’ “Furious 7" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, The Root had an exclusive sit down with the tile that Grammy-nominated artist Tyrese Gibson suggested should’ve been thrown following the highly unsuccessful first attempt at the Teddy Riley and Babyface Verzuz battle. But now, it seems like the tile may have actually been thrown in after all—at least where The Rock and Tyrese are concerned. Allow me to explain.



You see, back in 2017 when it was initially being reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be involved in a potential spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise (Hobbs & Shaw), Gibson took to Instagram to express his disdain, even going so far as to blame The Rock for the postponement of F9 and refusing to appear in it if Johnson was his co-star. This, in turn, resulted in several more disparaging Instagram posts and comments from Gibson and a three-year-long feud between the two actors. “Hello world, hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will be no more Roman Peirce,” the “Lately” singer expressed at the time. “You mess with family and my daughters survival, I mess with yours.”

But now according to Entertainment Tonight, it appears the pair have finally made up. During an appearance on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, Tyrese revealed that he and The Rock were no longer on bad terms. “Me and The Rock peaced up, by the way. We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago. It was great.” When asked about his original comments and potential spinoff of his character, the R&B crooner divulged: “What’s interesting about The Fast and the Furious is it’s not about any of us individually. We’re like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say ‘he and she looks like me.’ I just could not make it about me. That’s been really strange.”

Hmm. All’s well that ends well, I guess. Hopefully, we won’t have to worry about any more flying flooring any time soon.