Break Out the Prosecco! Cheers to Issa Rae's New Media Production Company, Hoorae

Issa Rae attends the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell on January 24, 2020, in Park City, Utah. Photo : Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO ( Getty Images )

Issa Rae has officially launched Hoorae, a media company consolidating her entertainment production ventures for film, television and digital, Variety reported on Wednesday. This is a new and shiny name change from her previously named Issa Rae Productions. Clearly, her name is her trademark because this new moniker goes nicely with her record label, Raedio, which she announced in October 2019. The record label and her management company ColorCreative will be under the Hoorae umbrella.



“Working with Issa, Montrel [McKay, president of Hoorae film and TV] and the whole team has been refreshing and rewarding,” Sara Rastogi, who was recently promoted to Hoorae’s senior vice president of development, said in a statement. “Issa invests in people and has cultivated an empowering company culture that allows us to take big risks, challenge ourselves, and industry norms. I am excited to continue growing with the company, in short Hoorae!”

More info on this news from Variety, including some of Hoorae’s upcoming slate:



Formerly Issa Rae Productions, Hoorae includes HBO’s Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Rae received Emmy nominations for comedy series and best actress in a comedy series for Insecure and best variety sketch series for A Black Lady Sketch Show. Hoorae’s slate includes Tre Cnt and the Seen & Heard docuseries for HBO, as well as Rap Shit for HBO Max, Perfect Strangers for Spyglass, Ghost in the Machine for Netflix and Sinkhole with Monkeypaw and Universal.

Speaking of Sinkhole, we previously reported on the project, which is a sci-fi adaptation that Rae is producing alongside Jordan Peele. This film is also supposed to serve as a star vehicle for Issa.

