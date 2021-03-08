Brandy Set to Star Alongside Eve, Naturi Naughton in Upcoming ABC Drama Pilot Queens

Brandy attends the ‘BET Her Fights Breast Cancer’ special event at Riverside Epicenter on September 20, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo : Marcus Ingram for BET ( Getty Images )

Have you ever wanted to see Brandy star in a musical drama with Eve and Naturi Naughton? Well if you answered yes, then boy have I got news for you!



Deadline announced on Monday that Grammy-winning artist and actress Brandy will be joining the cast of ABC’s upcoming drama pilot titled Queens. As we previously told you here at The Root, Queens follows “four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches–their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”

Brandy will play Naomi. Twenty years ago, Naomi was better known as Xplicit Lyrics — the highly skilled musical engine of the Nasty Bitches. A true artist with boundless musical talent — Naomi was certain she’d go on to mainstream success after the group’s demise. She hasn’t, singing and playing her guitar in crappy dive bars where all people want is her old persona. When the group gets back together, Naomi is reunited with the only man she ever loved, and the rival bandmate who stole that man from her. But what Naomi wants more than anything is to build a relationship with the daughter she was never really there for — if she only knew how.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Power star Naturi Naughton has also been cast in Queens. The former 3LW singer will be donning the role of “Jill aka Da Thrill Jill, a founding member of the Nasty Bitches — the group she formed with her high school friends. Da Thrill lived fast, had rugged rhymes and a troubling drug habit. Today, Jill couldn’t be more put together. She’s a devout Catholic living a quiet life in Montana with her husband. But everything isn’t as idyllic as it seems. Jill is haunted by past secrets. The Nasty Bitches reuniting allows Jill to escape her issues at home, but returning to her persona as Da Thrill conjures up difficult memories. But a friendship with a young rapper that she has almost nothing in common with will hilariously help Jill figure out the person she needs to be.”

With Brandy, Eve, and Naturi Naughton—that just leaves one more person to round out the final fourth spot. It feels like they’re going ’90s/early 2000s with the casting so I’ll be really curious to see who gets it. Time will certainly tell.

Queens comes from Zahir McGee and is executive produced by McGee. Sabrina Wind, and ABC Signature. There is no word yet on a premiere date.