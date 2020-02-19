Boyz N the Hood, 90210 Actress Esther Scott Dead at 66 After Suffering Heart Attack

Esther Scott attends “The Birth Of A Nation” premiere during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2016 in Park City, Utah. Photo : Nicholas Hunt ( Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival )

Esther Scott, most known for her roles in Boyz n the Hood and Beverly Hills 90210, has died at the age of 66.



Scott’s passing, on Friday, Feb. 14, was first reported by TMZ.

The site adds:

A member of Esther’s family tells TMZ ... Esther suffered an apparent heart attack last Tuesday at her Santa Monica home, and was later found unconscious and taken to a hospital. We’re told she remained hospitalized for a few more days before eventually passing on Friday. She was surrounded by family and loved ones at the time she died. Her sister, Shaun, tells us, “She loved what she did. She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her — but they didn’t know her name. Hopefully now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry.”

Advertisement

Scott stood out in the John Singleton debut as Tisha’s (Leonette Scott) Grandmother during Tre’s (Cuba Gooding Jr.) hyperbolic “mack daddy” story time for his father, Furious Styles (Laurence Fishburne). In the memorable and hilarious scene, Scott portrayed the religious grandmother who ran up toward her granddaughter’s room with a butcher knife, causing Tre to jump out the window after his romp with Tisha.

boyz n da hood. Amazing and hilarious scene / YouTube

A longtime television and film actress, Scott’s other credits include Beverly Hills 90210, Full House, Sister Sister, Party of Five, The Craft, Dreamgirls, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Help, Ellen, Hart of Dixie, You Got Served, The Steve Harvey Show and more. As Variety points out, she also voiced “Shodu” in the Star Wars animated spinoff, Ewoks.



Rest in power, Ms. Scott.