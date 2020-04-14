Boosie Says He Rejected Jay-Z's Suggestion to Apologize for Offensive Zaya Wade Comments and It's Clear Someone Still Needs to Take His Phone

Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 on October 05, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo : Bennett Raglin ( Getty Images for BET )

T-R-A-N-S-P-H-O-B-I-C, do you know what that means, mayne?

Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil Boosie) doesn’t quite grasp the concept, but it’s an accurate term to describe his highly offensive comments when Dwyane Wade introduced his 12-year-old child Zaya to the world. Throw in a dash of homophobia as well for an extra bitter taste.



Joining the coalition of niggas who refuse to mind their damn business and instead project their own bigotry onto a child under the guise of faux-concern, Boosie ranted on Instagram, exclaiming, “Don’t cut his dick off, bruh. “He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. You fucking trippin’, dawg.”



A couple of months have passed and Boosie addressed the matter again in a recent virtual interview with The Breakfast Club. So, did Boosie use this platform to show any type of remorse or basic growth?



“Nah... They already tried to do that. They were trying to hook up some shit with a meeting with Jay-Z,” Boosie confirmed after host Charlamagne Tha God asked whether he would be apologizing for his recent transgressions.

“They say Jay-Z was gonna get him on the phone and all that shit, I need to apologize to save this and save that...Hey, tell Jay-Z I don’t wanna talk,” Boosie continued. “I’m not apologizing for shit. I don’t give a fuck if Jesus calling to get me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was right.”

Narrator: It was, in fact, not right at all. But, we already covered why.

In the ridiculous game of Bigoted Bingo, there is usually a “conspiracy theory” square and Boosie can certainly add a mark there. As expected, Boosie isn’t actually concerned about the coronavirus pandemic noting, “I ain’t tryin’ to let this shit stress me out.”



Now, that would be all good if he were just trying to take a peaceful and optimistic approach for his mental well-being, but he had to keep talking.



“This shit is controlled by the media,” he continued. “It’s like a flu; we need a vaccine.” For the record, ProPublica notes, “the disease is novel and appears to behave differently than the flu, so it will likely take longer to develop a vaccine.”



Like we said, somebody please take Boosie’s damn phone. He probably believes that 5G conspiracy theory anyway, so it’s a win-win for everybody.



The 37-year-old rapper was also in the news recently after his Instagram account was suspended for soliciting nudes for cash during his Instagram Live sessions.



You can catch the full interview below:

