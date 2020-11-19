Bobby Brown's 28-Year-Old Son, Bobby Jr. Found Dead in Los Angeles

Bobby Brown Jr. (1992-2020) at the premiere screening of “The Bobby Brown Story” on August 29, 2018. Photo : Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET ( Getty Images )

Robert Barisford “Bobby” Brown Jr., the son of R&B icon Bobby Brown, has died at the age of 28, according to TMZ.

TMZ further reports:



A source close to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area. Police are still at the house, and our sources tell us, at this point, they do not believe there was foul play involved.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Jeff Lee told CNN that LAPD responded to a medical emergency call on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m. local time.



“Upon officers’ arrival, there was a person down at the location,” Lee confirmed, per the LA Times.



CNN also confirmed that Brown’s agent, Nick Szatmari has “no comment” regarding his client’s son’s death.



Bobby Jr., whose mother is Kim Ward, was born Nov. 26, 1992, and was one of Brown’s seven children. He was the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina who died at the age of 22 in July 2015, several months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Georgia home. Bobby Jr. also appeared on Being Bobby Brown, the popular reality show his father starred in with late ex-wife Whitney Houston, when he was 13 years old.



Fans took to Twitter to express their condolences for Brown, who has now had to experience the trauma of several significant deaths in his family, including his parents, Houston and Bobbi within the span of just nine years.

“Prayers up to Bobby Brown,” media personality, talk show host and actress Claudia Jordan tweeted on Thursday morning. “No one man should have to have experienced so much pain and loss. He lost his son yesterday and I hope he is surrounded by loved ones he can lean on. So sad! #RIP Bobby Brown Jr.”

Rest in Power, Bobby Jr. Our condolences and prayers go out to Bobby Brown and the rest of the Brown family.

