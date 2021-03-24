Bobby Brown Speaks Out Following Release of Bobby Brown Jr.'s Autopsy Report

Bobby Brown arrives at the premiere screening of “The Bobby Brown Story” at Paramount Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Rodin Eckenroth ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday, we told you of the recent autopsy report pertaining to Bobby Brown’s late son, Bobby Brown Jr., who passed away last November.



Advertisement

Per The Los Angeles coroner, Brown Jr. died from the “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl” despite there being no evidence of “drugs or drug paraphernalia” at the scene where found.

Just a day later, Bobby Brown Sr. and Kim Ward (Bobby Jr.’s mother) are speaking out, saying that “those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable.” In a statement provided to People magazine, Brown and Ward maintain that their 28 year-old son was not into drugs and believe that someone provided them to him and led to his overdose. Brown and Ward’s attorney Christopher Brown also alleges that Brown Jr. may have taken the fentanyl “without his knowledge” and that his parents “believe it killed him.”

“Bobby was often easily influenced,” Ward said. “This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable.”

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death,” Brown added. “Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim. This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Advertisement

Per E! News, The LA County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file any charges and is still in the process of investigating Brown Jr.’s death. One of Brown’s seven children, Bobby Jr. was born Nov. 26, 1992. He was half-brother to Bobbi Kristina, who also unfortunately died in 2015 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home.

The Brown family has been touched by so much tragedy over the years. We will continue to send our deepest condolences to all involved.