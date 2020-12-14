'Blow the Whistle'! The Next Verzuz Will Be a 'Rappers' Ball' With Too $hort and E-40

Too Short attends the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 on October 25, 2019; E-40 attends the Roc Nation Summer Classic Charity Basketball Tournament on July 21, 2016. Photo : Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT ( Getty Images ) , Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

You hear that? That’s the collective coalition of California yelling, “Wessssiiiiiiiiiiide!”

Advertisement

On Sunday, the official Verzuz account announced the next lineup will be Too $hort and E-40, titled “Legends of the Bay!”

Advertisement

Too $hort Verzuz E-40 will take place Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET and, per usual, fans can tune in either on Instagram Live or Apple TV.



“This [is] the story of Bay Area Hip Hop from DAY ONE!! Me & @E40 are READY to tell all the youngstas how we put The Bay on the map & influenced the world,” Too $hort tweeted.

“IT’S GO TIME. #VERZUZ. The paperwork is in, let the sideshow begin! By popular demand, The Battle of the Bay #VERZUZ is HERE. The Ambassador of the Bay vs. Short Dog @TooShort,” tweeted E-40.

Advertisement

The battle between the two West Coast rappers will be the last Verzuz of the year and upon hearing the news, fans were hype.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thankfully, the holiday gift wrapped in an announcement seemed to be sort of a salve for the fact the most recently scheduled Verzuz...didn’t happen. Unfortunately, at the last minute, the organizers had to postpone the Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti event that was slated for this past Saturday night due to Ashanti testing positive for COVID-19. Prior to the event, the “Always on Time” featured singer posted a note on her own Instagram account in a last-ditch effort, noting, “Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house...we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”



Advertisement

Ultimately, however, the event was canceled and rescheduled for a later date on Jan 9 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.



“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s #VERZUZ,” the official account tweeted on Saturday. “Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to show time. We apologize to our incredible audience!”

Advertisement

Ashanti may have learned a hard lesson as she had been traveling despite the risks associated with doing so.

Advertisement

Alas, we hope Ashanti gets better soon. In the meantime, get ready for E-Feezey and Too-$cheezy!

