Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Lands 5-Year Exclusive Deal With Disney Television

It looks like Ryan Coogler will continue to bring both “di strenf” and di talent of the Black Panther to The Walt Disney Company.

On Monday, Deadline announced that the Creed and Fruitvale Station director secured a five-year overall exclusive deal with Disney in tandem with Coogler’s production company Proximity Media. With this deal comes not only the more solidified satisfaction of an amazing forthcoming Black Panther sequel, but also the eager anticipation of a brand new show for Disney+. Coogler’s first major project under this deal will be a drama series exclusively for the platform based in the vibranium-fueled land of Wakanda. And y’all know how Ryan gets down, so you can expect this series to be just as top tier as the original Black Panther film. While we don’t have too many details to give you just yet (yeah, yeah, I know—bummer. The ink just dried though, so let’s give the man some time to work his genius, eh?), Ryan did speak on the news of his achievement saying:

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella.” He continued, “We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger shared similar sentiments, saying:



“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation. With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Proximity Media is helmed by Ryan Coogler and principled by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks. Black Panther 2 is set to begin filming this summer in Atlanta and is expected to hit the big screens July 8, 2022.