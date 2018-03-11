Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)

Black Panther zoomed past the billion-dollar mark in worldwide theaters this weekend, earning the number one box office spot for the fourth week in a row as Ava Duvernay’s A Wrinkle in Time finished in second place, marking the first time that films by black directors have held the top 2 spots at the U.S. box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, Black Panther earned $41 million this weekend, making it the first movie with a predominately black cast to make $1 billion worldwide while setting a number of other records:

Its domestic total of $562 million makes it the third-biggest 24-day total of all time behind The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi

Ryan Coogler becomes the only second black director to direct a $1 billion-dollar-grossing movie, joining F. Gary Gray, who directed The Fate of the Furious.

Black Panther is the second-highest grossing comic book superhero movie in North American film history (The Avengers is #1 with $623 million ... but seemingly not for long.)

It is now the seventh-biggest unadjusted domestic grossing movie of all time.

Meanwhile, A Wrinkle in Time earned $33 million this weekend, meaning Ava Duvernay, who joins Coogler to become the first duo of black directors to top the weekend box office, also becomes the first black woman to accomplish that feat.

Both films are distributed by Disney. The company has 2 blockbuster films in theaters directed by African Americans with $100 million dollar budgets.

Meanwhile, the Wakanda box office totals show that A Wrinkle in Time earned 7.3 billion vibraniums and won the weekend’s box office, which is understandable...

Because, in Wakanda, Black Panther is a documentary.