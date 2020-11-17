Black-ish: Pops and Ruby Are Getting Married Again! Who All Gon' Be There? Who Cookin'?

Black-ish Ep. 705: “Our Wedding Dre” Photo : Courtesy of ABC

Y’all hungry?

ABC is partnering with Black Restaurant Week, the “annual, multi-city culinary movement celebrating the flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine nationwide” to promote a couple of their TV shows and...well, my stomach is growling, already.



Advertisement

On Wednesday, the very special episode of Black-ish where Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) get married (for the second time) will debut. Praise Black Jesus!

Since one of the most significant aspects of a Black-ass wedding is the food, ABC will be sending a very lucky me (and other press members and influencers) a digital wedding invitation along with key menu items from selected Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles (specifically from Plate of Hue, Grilled Fraiche, and Chipper & Cheeky) for Black Restaurant Week.



Advertisement

Here’s the synopsis from the “Our Wedding Dre” (haha, this play on words is great) episode:

Pops and Ruby are getting re-married! And Dre’s intimate wedding plans go awry when Pops’ brother, Uncle Norman, shows up unexpectedly for the festivities. Meanwhile, Ruby refuses Bow’s offer to help with preparations until an unanticipated situation gives her an opening to save the big day.

By the way, Pops’ brother is portrayed by none other than Danny Glover.

Advertisement

I actually got the opportunity to screen the wedding episode in advance of the airdate. No spoilers from me, of course, but I can confirm that much like many other TV shows airing during this time, it definitely incorporated the current pandemic-era. And obviously, there will be some (funny) family drama. Since we’re talking about food and family drama, Anthony Anderson (Dre) recently pranked his own family with some unseasoned sweet potato pie, in partnership with McCormick, in case you missed it.

Advertisement

Damn, he ain’t right for that!

Additionally, ABC will be celebrating the new season premiere of For Life (Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. ET) by throwing a virtual dinner party featuring several formerly incarcerated Black-owned restaurant owners and chefs from Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET as they discuss their successful careers post-incarceration (which is very relevant if you’re familiar with the TV show). Derek Robinson (Marketing Director, Black Restaurant Week LLC), Executive Chef Marquis Hayes (Brown Butter New York), Michael Carter (Down North Pizza), Mychel “Snoop” Dillard (Escobar), Aaron Jones (The Original Taco Pete) will join the party moderated by WABC-TV New York anchorwoman Sade Baderinwa and there will be more talent (some from For Life, I hear) to be announced.

Advertisement

The “Our Wedding Dre” episode of Black-ish airs Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.