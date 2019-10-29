‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant to Be Honored at 2020 AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon

Another year, another honoree luncheon hosted by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)!

Clarence Avant, the music executive whose behind-the-scenes expertise and power moves basically made him the Forrest Gump of the industry, will be honored with the Game Changer Award. His outstanding business acumen and the effect he’s had on your favorite musician’s favorite musician was beautifully chronicled in Netflix’s intriguing documentary, The Black Godfather.

Additional award recipients include:

- Former Paramount chair Sherry Lansing, who will receive the Legacy Award for her pioneering role as a female studio head and her philanthropy work.

- Legendary film critic Richard Roeper (At The Movies) will receive the Roger Ebert Award, honoring his 30-plus-year acclaimed career.



- Niija Kuykendall, Warner Bros. Pictures senior vice president, film production, will receive the Ashley Boone Award.



- Filmmaker Matthew Cherry (Hair Love) will be honored as the Breakout Filmmaker of the year. Cherry served as an executive producer on BlacKkKlansman.



- Filmmaker Deon Taylor will receive the Horizon Award. Through his Hidden Empire Film Group, Taylor’s credits include The Intruder and the upcoming cop drama starring Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson, Black and Blue.



- The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) will receive AAFCA’s Salute To Excellence Award for their work in promoting diversity and inclusion for creators of color.



- Director Kenny Leon (American Son) will be honored with the Nissan Innovator Award.



“AAFCA Special Achievement Awards are given to individuals whose careers have impacted the entertainment industry,” AAFCA co-founder and CEO Gil Robertson said in a statement. “They include a mix of individuals from various corners of the industry who have distinguished themselves in their work, making a powerful and wide-reaching impact. Many of them we celebrate for their long-term contributions while others are emerging figures who, in a relatively short time, have made immediate contributions while foreshadowing the promise of greater things to come.”



The 2020 AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon will take place Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Crystal Ballroom at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

